Our ministry continues

02 April 2016

We've celebrated 50-th newspaper's anniversary on Aug 14 at Bryte church. More than 1,200 people attended that special service. The service recording is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAG2gG2QxRI.

Please visit About Us part to read about our history, our staff and see our photo galleries. In the Testimonies part (in Russian only) you may find a lot of testimonies from people around the world whose lives have been changed through reading spiritually enriched articles of the newspaper. You may also visit our new page on Facebook.

Newspaper's staff and volunteers. Pastors' prayer for future blessing.